Nigeria: NPFL - Tragedy in Lafia As Nasarawa Utd Defender Slumps, Dies

8 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe and Igbawase Ukumba

Lafia — The Match-day 23 fixtures of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) was highlighted by the tragic news of the death of Nasarawa United FC defender, Chineme Martins, who was reported to have slumped during the Solid Miners' home clash with Katsina United in Lafia.

Martins who spotted jersey number 20, slumped in the centre circle in the 47th minutes of play after colliding with a Katsina United player.

All efforts to revive him by the medical team of Nasarawa United FC proved abortive. He was thereafter rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nasarawa State Gov. Abdulahi Sule who was at the stadium during the match was shocked after the news was broken to him at the end of the match that Martins had died.

Addressing journalists later, Governor Sule extended his heartfelt sympathy to the family of the deceased player,

Players and officials of the Nasarawa State owned team were crying as they couldn't celebrate their 3-0 win over the visitors from Katsina.

Chairman of Nasarawa United FC, Isaac Danladi, Nasarawa State FA Chairman, Mohammed Alkali, the Executive Secretary of the Club Owners Association of Nigeria, Alloy Chukwuemeka and the match officials were all at the Dalhatu-Araf Specialist Hospital mortuary in Lafia at the time of filling this report.

Meanwhile, Plateau United maintained their hold on the summit of the Nigerian topflight following their 1-0 away win at Wikki Tourists. Sunday Anthony scored the winning goal in the 33rd minute. Plateau remain on top with 43 points from 23 matches.

Rivers United have maintained their pressure on Plateau United with a 1-0 win against FC Ifeanyiubah in Port Harcourt. Ogbonna Onuoha netted the winning goal seven minutes from time. The Pride of Rivers are second on the log with 42 points from 23 games.

In Makurdi, Kano Pillars forced their hosts Lobi Stars to a 2-2 draw while MFM and Enugu Rangers battled to a 0-0 draw at the Agege Stadium

In Akure, Sunshine Stars recorded a slim 1-0 win against Abia Warriors with Fuad Ekelojuoti scoring the winning goal five minutes after the break.

Dakkada FC also beat Heartland 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo with Osimaga Duke getting the winner a minute from regulation time.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, Jigawa Golden Stars rallied back from a goal down to beat Kwara United 2-1.

NPFL MATCHDAY 23

Wikki 0-1 Plateau Utd

Jigawa Utd 2-1 Kwara Utd

Lobi 2-2 K' Pillars

Dakkada 1-0 Heartland

Rivers Utd 1-0 Ifeanyiubah

MFM 0-0 Rangers

Adamawa 0-1 W'Wolves

Sunshine 1-0 A'Abia

