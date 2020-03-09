Kenya 7s Slump Persists in Vancouver

8 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

On paper, many analysts thought Kenya Sevens could found a reprieve but it ended otherwise when the team lost to minnows Ireland and Spain and failed to advance to the main Cup quarterfinals at Vancouver Sevens on Sunday.

After soaking four tries to lose to heavyweights New Zealand 29-0, Kenya Sevens squandered massive opportunities going down to Ireland and Spain 14-12 and 17-14 respectively to finish last in their Pool "C" outing.

Kenya will now play Wales in the quarter-final for 13th place at 8.49pm on Sunday.

Vincent Onyala dotted on the blindside before landing to cancel Mark Roche's own converted opening try for Ireland. Billy Odhiambo would also pass through on the blindside after beating his defenders to land as Collins Injera managed one conversion at a tight angle to give Kenya the lead 12-7. Graham Curtis cashed on Kenya's poor defence to land as Roche converted for their 14-12 lead at half-time.

Kenya had two great chances to finish off but were easily outmuscled at the rocks with the Irish claiming crucial turnovers.

It was a see-saw in Kenya versus Spain duel. Pablo Fonte landed to give Spain the lead only for Injera to cancel it before Samuel Oliech converted to put Kenya ahead 7-5. Pol Pla's try had the Europeans go to the break ahead 10-7.

Kenya reclaimed the lead after Injera sealed his double on resumption with Oliech adding the extras.

But another sloppy defending saw Manuel Sainz-Trapaga dot through for the try that Francisco Hernandez converted to make the difference.

New Zealand beat Spain 31-0 and Ireland 33-24 to top the pool and ease to the Cup quarter-finals alongside Spain, who had earlier beaten Ireland 28-26.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.