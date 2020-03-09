Kenya: 'Mashemeji Derby' Fever Grips Nairobi

8 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Hundreds of Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards supporters flocked the streets of Nairobi on Sunday praising their teams in song and dance ahead of the much-anticipated 'Mashemeji Derby' this afternoon at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Donning their respective team colours and carrying all sorts of paraphernalia, the supporters have brought the mood of the 'Mashemeji Derby' to Nairobi's Central Business District.

To businessmen, it has presented them a perfect opportunity to make a kill by selling merchandise.

This is the 88th time the two greatest Kenyan clubs are meeting and the match is expected to be explosive going by their current form.

Gor are looking to register their 30th win over their arch-rivals, while Leopards are seeking to bridge that gap by registering their 28th win. Both teams have shared spoils 31 times.

In the first leg held played at the same venue in November last year, K'Ogalo thrashed Ingwe 4-1.

While Gor Mahia's head coach Steven Polack is confident of a win, his counterpart Anthony "Modo" Kimani believes his charges can pull a suprise today despite Ingwe last beating Gor in 2016.

Gor are ranked top on the log on 51 points, while Leopards are sixth on 40 points.

Kick-off is at 3pm EAT.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.