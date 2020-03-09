Kenya: Gor Mahia Unleash Ghanaian Import in 'Mashemeji Derby'

8 March 2020
Gor Mahia head coach Steven Polack has handed Ghanaian Jackson Owusu his debut in the 'Mashemeji Derby' against eternal rivals AFC Leopards.

Owusu, who joined the club in the January transfer window from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, will play in midfield alongside captain Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma.

Nicholas Kipkirui will lead the line for K'Ogalo and he will have Boniface Omondi and former Leopards winger Clifton Miheso for support on either side.

Veteran keeper Boniface Oluoch has also been reinstated into the first 11 ahead of Tanzanian David Mapigano.

Joash Onyango is back from suspension and he will lead the back four that also has Charles Momanyi, Geoffrey Ochieng and Michael Apudo.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani has kept faith in on-form striker Elvis Rupia who will be supported by Vincent Oburu and Jaffary Owiti in attack.

The enterprising Austin Odhiambo will play in his favourite number 10 role with Collins Shichenje and Said Tsuma providing cover behind him.

Ugandan Benjamin Ochan starts in goal and he will be shielded by fullbacks Washington Munene and Collins Shivachi as well as centre backs Robert Mudenyu and captain Robinson Kamura.

Line-ups

Gor Mahia

Boniface Oluoch (GK), Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Jackson Owusu, Bonface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Nicholas Kipkirui, Muguna Kenneth (C), Clifton Miheso

AFC Leopards

Benjamin Ochan (GK), Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Robert Mudenyu, Robinson Kamura (C), Said Tsuma, Jaffary Owiti, Collins Shichenje, Elvis Rupia, Austin Odhiambo, Vincent Oburu

