Nigeria: Jonathan, Ishaku, Okowa Congratulate Okonjo-Iweala On South African Appointment

A former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has felicitated with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala over her appointment as a member of South Africa's Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, appointed Mrs Okonjo-Iweala as a member of his country's presidential economic advisory council.

Mr Ramaphosa appointed the council on September 27, 2019.

In a statement published on its website, the South African presidency said the council will "ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy and ensure that government and society in general is better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances".

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, an international development expert, had served two terms as finance minister of Nigeria (2003-2006, 2011-2015) under former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Jonathan respectively.

Mr Jonathan, in a post via his Facebook page, said he was delighted about her recent appointment.

"As a two-time minister in Nigeria, you left indelible marks as an astute manager of the nation's economy and resources. I am delighted that you have continued to place your substantial wealth of experience as a development economist at the service of many nations and international organisations to aid global growth and progress.

"I have no doubt in my mind that you will excel in the new assignment," Mr Jonathan said.

Ifayeni Okowa, Delta State Governor, also sent a congratulatory message to the ex-minister.

Mr Okowa said her appointment "Is a testament to her competence and experience as a renowned economist and international development expert.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I congratulate a worthy Ambassador of Delta State, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala -- on her appointment into South Africa's Economic Advisory Council.

"As she continues on in this remarkable role, we wish her success in all her endeavors."

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, said her appointment is proof of her tireless efforts.

"I learnt with great excitement the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala into South Africa's Economic Advisory Council. Her appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is proof of her tireless efforts to making our world a better place with her wealth of experience gathered over the years. She's indeed one of Nigeria's best. Congratulations. DDI.

"I congratulate Dr.Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who served as the co-ordinating minister for the economy/finance minister in my cabinet, on her appointment as a member of South Africa's Presidential Economic Advisory Council," Mr Ishaku said.