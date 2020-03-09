Nigerian Tests Positive to Coronavirus in U.S.

A Nigerian has tested positive to Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, in the United States, the Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, has said.

Announcing this at a press briefing Sunday, she said the Nigerian who passed through the US capital city underwent the test in Maryland, and that the state has commenced contact tracing on those he met in Washington DC.

Bowser had earlier announced that a man in his 50s had tested positive for Coronavirus, marking the first presumptively confirmed case in the capital.

She said: "The man started exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 in late February and was hospitalised Thursday."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he was not concerned "at all" about the outbreak getting closer to the White House after the first Washington case and an attendee of a recent political conference where he spokn also tested positive for the virus.

19 people have died in the US from the virus, while number of infections in the country has surged to 400.