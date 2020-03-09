South Africa: Phat Joe Leaves Radio 2000

According to a statement released by the SABC, presenter Phat Joe has resigned from his post at Radio 2000.

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) radio station, Radio 2000, would like to announce the resignation of its breakfast show host, Mr. Majota 'Phat Joe' Khambule. Phat Joe joined the breakfast show 'Phat Joe and the family' in April 2019," it reads.

It goes on to say: "The station would like to wish Phat Joe well on his future endeavors and thanks him for his contribution to the station [sic]."

In February news surfaced claiming that Phat Joe had once again been suspended from the station, but the SABC disputed the reports, saying the presenter was only on "special leave".

Radio 2000 "will in due course announce the changes to its line-up" the press statement adds.

Source: The Juice