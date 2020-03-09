South Africa: Phat Joe Leaves Radio 2000

9 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nikita Coetzee

According to a statement released by the SABC, presenter Phat Joe has resigned from his post at Radio 2000.

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) radio station, Radio 2000, would like to announce the resignation of its breakfast show host, Mr. Majota 'Phat Joe' Khambule. Phat Joe joined the breakfast show 'Phat Joe and the family' in April 2019," it reads.

It goes on to say: "The station would like to wish Phat Joe well on his future endeavors and thanks him for his contribution to the station [sic]."

In February news surfaced claiming that Phat Joe had once again been suspended from the station, but the SABC disputed the reports, saying the presenter was only on "special leave".

Radio 2000 "will in due course announce the changes to its line-up" the press statement adds.

Source: The Juice

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.