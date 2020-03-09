Kenya: We'll Catch Up With You, KPL Warn Players in Match-Fixing Syndicate

7 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The Kenyan Premier League Limited has warned players in the league over match fixing. This follows an ongoing series by Nation Sport that has uncovered the rampant manipulation of games in the top-tier.

In a statement signed by CEO Jack Oguda, KPL warned players against the vice and reminded them of the consequences.

"Occurrence of these incidents (match fixing) emphasises that it is necessary on our part to do everything possible to eradicate our sport of this vice. Our laws, and those of Fifa, provide guidance on what action to be taken to prevent match manipulation as well as consequences of being found guilty of taking part in it. We find it essential at this moment to remind you of these rules," said Oguda.

The rules and regulations governing Kenyan football clearly indicate steps to be taken in the event such incidents happen:

"Anyone who offers, solicits or accepts a bribe will be banned for life from attending and participating in all activities organised or authorised by the FKF ... " reads Article 9.7.2 of the Rules and Regulations Governing Kenyan Football (2019).

Article 9.7.3 states: "Information on any attempted or actual bribery must be reported in writing to the FKF within forty-eight (48) hours. Anyone who fails to do so will be banned for life from attending and participating in all activities organised or authorized by the FKF."

"A game won through corrupt influence on an official or player will be replayed." It however remains to be seen if some of the matches that were reported to be fixed in the league will be replayed," Article 9.7.4 says.

Nation Sport can reliably report that several cases of match manipulation in the KPL are currently under investigation by world football governing body, Fifa.

The KPL has recently been in the spotlight over suspected cases of match manipulation from matches played this and last season.

Recently, Fifa banned three Kenyan players for a period of four years after they were found guilty of match manipulation following a lengthy investigation. Ugandan midfielder George Mandela, who at some point plied his trade with several clubs in the country, was banned for life after the investigations.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.