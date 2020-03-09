Kenya: Family in Distress After Kiambu Woman Disappears Without a Trace

A family in Kiambu County has been searching desperately for a relative who went missing on January 26.

A day before Susan Waweru, 26, disappeared, her elder sister Terry called her and they spoke for almost an hour.

Terry said they talked about life in general, how they were each fairing and an event they were both to attend in February.

"She was in high spirits. If there was something wrong with her, I would have taken note of it or she would have confided in me," she said.

PHONE OFF

Terry called her sister again the following day but could not reach her.

"On checking WhatsApp, her 'last seen' status indicated that she had not been online that day.

"I got concerned because it was unlike her. She is the kind of person who posts messages on the platform every day, sometimes many times a day. Her phone has not been on since then."

WORK

Susan is the last born in a family of four children who are orphans.

Her sister Faith said she lived and worked in Thika, Kiambu County.

"She told me she worked for a restaurant in Makongeni but I never visited her there due to work commitments," she said.

"I do not know the exact building in which she lived. I reported her missing at Kasarani Police Station since I live in Kasarani. They took her ID number and advised me to report the matter at Makongeni Police station, Thika. It was filed under OB NO BB/1/03/2020."

PHOTOS CIRCULATED

Faith said they have circulated Susan's photos on various social media platforms.

"I visited the church she attended but they said that she was not an active member so they could not tell when she was last there. However, they promised to help circulate the information," she said.

"The last time I spoke to Susan, she was in high spirits. She did not mention being in any type of trouble or under stress. Further, she had not mentioned that she was in a relationship or even given me any of her friends' contact details. We are at our wits' end. We don't know what to do."

The family has appealed for the public's help in finding Susan.