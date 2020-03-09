Kenya: High Profile Burial for Ruto Policeman Kipyegon Kenei

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei's burial in the sleepy Chemasis village in Rongai, Nakuru County, will be remembered as one of the most high profile in the area.

Kenei was the head of security at Deputy President William Ruto's offices at the Harambee House Annex in Nairobi County.

He was found dead in his house in Imara Daima on February 20 amid investigations into a fake Sh40 billion military equipment deal involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

LARGE TURNOUT

Kenei, described as a simple and down-to-earth man, was buried at a ceremony graced by leaders including Dr Ruto, Labour CS Simon Chelugui and several members of Parliament.

Never before Saturday had the area experienced such a large turnout at a burial or a political rally.

More than 10,000 mourners braved the scorching heat under a massive dome to attend the funeral service.

Among them were the youth and old alike as well as members of the police service since Kenei was an Administration Police officer.

CONVOY

The mourners arrived on boda bodas and in matatus and personal cars for the ceremony using a recently upgraded route.

A convoy of vehicles led by the APs took command of the procession from Umash Funeral Home, creating a traffic snarl-up on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Residents stopped along the highway to have a look at the convoy that then connected to Solai road and headed to Kenei's home.

Moments after arriving at his father John Chesang's expansive farm, the people were given food inside white tents and then directed to the massive dome.

The final rites were conducted by Fathers Major Peter Korir, Francis Ndegwa and Emmanuel Gaitho.

The St Veronica Solai Catholic Church choir belted out several songs as political leaders led by the DP arrived for the funeral.

EULOGIES

Kenei's widow Judy Chepsoi moved the mourners with a narration of her last moments with a man she described as the "best husband any woman could dream of".

She said he was dedicated father of their two children.

Other mourners eulogised the policeman as a generous people-person.

In his address, the Deputy President described Kenei as a dedicated employee who professionally handled everybody who went to his office.

CS Chelugui, Kenei's close relative, described him as a focused person with excellent organisational skills.

Baringo High School alumni turned up in large numbers wearing white T-shirts with the words 'Mr Chairman Kentos', which was Kenei's nickname.

They sand the song "Till we meet again" and in their remarks described Kenei as a hero and the gel that kept them together after school.

FATHER'S REMARKS

Mr Chesang said he believes another Kenei will spring out of the family and carry on his legacy and vision.

Recounting how he learned of his son's death through the media, he said he was shocked.

He asked journalists not to exaggerate reports on the investigations.

"They managed to kill his body but they will not manage to kill his right to justice," Mr Chesang said, adding those involved will be haunted.

Mr Chesang further castigated greedy politicians and called for the improved welfare of members of the disciplined forces.

AP officers in ceremonial attire accorded the sergeant a 21-gun salute as the coffin, draped in their flag, was lowered into the grave.