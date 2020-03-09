Africa: Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass the 100 000 Mark

Robust containment and control activities can significantly slow the spread of the Coronavirus, says the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a statement on Saturday, the organisation said the global number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed the 100 000 mark.

"As we mark this sombre moment, the WHO reminds all countries and communities that the spread of this virus can be significantly slowed or even reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities," it said.

It said China as well as other countries are demonstrating that the spread of the virus can be slowed and impact reduced through the use of universally applicable actions, such as working across society to identify people who are sick, bringing them to care, following up on contacts, preparing hospitals and clinics to manage a surge in patients, and training health workers.

"WHO calls on all countries to continue efforts that have been effective in limiting the number of cases and slowing the spread of the virus. Every effort to contain the virus and slow the spread saves lives."

Such efforts it said, give health systems and all of society much needed time to prepare, and researchers more time to identify effective treatments and develop vaccines.

"Allowing uncontrolled spread should not be a choice of any government, as it will harm not only the citizens of that country but affect other countries as well."

"We must stop, contain, control, delay and reduce the impact of this virus at every opportunity. Every person has the capacity to contribute, to protect themselves, to protect others, whether in the home, the community, the health care system, the work place or the transport system," it said.

The WHO will continue to work with all countries, partners and expert networks to coordinate the international response, develop guidance, distribute supplies, share knowledge and provide people with the information they need to protect themselves and others.