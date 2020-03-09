Kenya: Polack - I Will Silence Big Talking Leopards Fans on the Pitch

7 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has castigated AFC Leopards fans for talking too much, as if they have already won the Sunday's Mashemeji Derby at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Polack has asked Ingwe fans to wait for the game to be played and brag their after instead of using news outlet and social media platforms to throw insults at Gor Mahia players and fans.

"I don't care what they say but I have heard they are talking as if they have won the match. We will not fall for their mind games and trash talk but stay focused to ensure we silence them by doing the job on the pitch," said Polack.

The Briton said that he has watched a number of derbies in his coaching career and teams which 'talk too much' end up with egg on their faces.

"You don't need to rush to newspapers and other social media platforms to brag and throw words against opponents in a match that has not been played. We know they are the home team but what is important in Sunday's game is winning," Polack added.

The British coach exuded confidence in his players ahead of the derby, while also calling on K'Ogalo fans to be peaceful during the game irrespective of the outcome.

K'Ogalo, who are in residential camp, will attend their final major training session on Saturday, before engaging on a light sessions on Sunday before the match kick-off at Kasarani.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.