Kenya: Polack - I Will Silence Big Talking Leopards Fans on the Pitch

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has castigated AFC Leopards fans for talking too much, as if they have already won the Sunday's Mashemeji Derby at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Polack has asked Ingwe fans to wait for the game to be played and brag their after instead of using news outlet and social media platforms to throw insults at Gor Mahia players and fans.

"I don't care what they say but I have heard they are talking as if they have won the match. We will not fall for their mind games and trash talk but stay focused to ensure we silence them by doing the job on the pitch," said Polack.

The Briton said that he has watched a number of derbies in his coaching career and teams which 'talk too much' end up with egg on their faces.

"You don't need to rush to newspapers and other social media platforms to brag and throw words against opponents in a match that has not been played. We know they are the home team but what is important in Sunday's game is winning," Polack added.

The British coach exuded confidence in his players ahead of the derby, while also calling on K'Ogalo fans to be peaceful during the game irrespective of the outcome.

K'Ogalo, who are in residential camp, will attend their final major training session on Saturday, before engaging on a light sessions on Sunday before the match kick-off at Kasarani.