Tanzania: Yanga Players Assured of Hefty Bonuses If They Beat Rivals Simba in Dar Derby

7 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Tanzanian football giants Yanga SC has promised its players a bonus of Sh8.9 million if they beat their arch rivals Simba SC in Sunday's Dar es Salaam Derby which will be graced by CAF president Ahmad Ahmad.

The announcement has been made by Yanga's spokesman Antonio Nugaz.

FACE OFF

"Shilingi milioni 200 za Kitanzania zipo on board kwa ajili ya mchezo wetu, itakuwa ni bonus ya wachezaji kama wakipata pointi tatu na ndizo hizo wanachama, mashabiki tunakwenda kuchukua," Nugaz stated.

On the same day, AFC Leopards host Gor Mahia will face off in the Mashemeji Derby at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

CAF president Ahmad is expected to arrive in Dar es Salaam on Saturday (today) at the invitation of Tanzania Football Federation to watch the high-profile match at the National Stadium.

THRILLING MATCH

Yanga and Simba last locked horns in January 4, 2020, in a thrilling match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Simba are on course to defending the league title having opened up a 20-point gap between them and second-placed Azam FC.

Simba have accumulated 68 points from 26 matches, followed by Azam on 48 points from a similar number of matches.

Yanga are a distance third on 47 points, although they have two matches in hand.

