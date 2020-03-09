Rwanda: Ethiopians in Rwanda Celebrate in Kigali

8 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Glory Iribagiza

Ethiopians living in Rwanda on Saturday celebrated the third edition of the 'Ethiopian Day' since their embassy opened in 2017.

The Ambassador of Ethiopia to Rwanda, Lulit Zewdie, said that the main purpose of the event is to promote Ethiopia; showcase their products, their tourism destinations, investment opportunities and promote their culture, among others.

"This event is a day we look forward to because it's a window of opportunity where we celebrate the many wonders of our country, the 'Land of Origins', reflected in its history of 3,000 years," she said.

The event started off with children singing the national anthem of Ethiopia.

The attendees were entertained with traditional Ethiopian dances, Ethiopian cuisine that included their well-known 'Injera', and a quiz on facts about Ethiopia, where the winners were awarded.

There was also an exhibition of made in Ethiopia products, and the Ethiopian traditional dance competition, where the winner was also awarded.

Other delegates who were present at the event are the ambassadors for; Egypt, Congo Brazaville, Nigeria, the United States of America, Israel, Russia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi among others.

The relation between Rwanda has been growing steadily over the last few years. Last year, the then Ethiopian Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Birtukan Ayano, commended the progress Rwanda has registered in various fields since the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

Ayano was speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the victims of the genocide, where she said that the rest of Africa has a lot to learn from Rwanda.

"Rwanda's Liberation journey for the past 25 years has been remarkable and is an example to many Africa countries. Ethiopia has cooperated with Rwanda in various sectors which continue to benefit the citizens of both countries," she said.

Read the original article on New Times.

