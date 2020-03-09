Rwanda: Coronavirus - City of Kigali Suspends Large Gatherings

In a new move aimed at protecting citizens from the risk of contracting the coronavirus, the City of Kigali (CoK) has issued directives banning public gatherings with immediate effect.

In a series of tweets, the CoK said that effective immediately, concerts and other events that bring many people together including trade shows, parades, and exhibitions were suspended until further notice.

The decision came shortly before a concert to honour legendary singer Cécile Kayirebwa at the Kigali Cultural and Exhibition Village.

Kayirebwa was set to be honoured at the forthcoming cultural concert for her contribution to the music industry and for preserving the Rwandan culture and traditions.

She was scheduled to be recognised for her impact on the music industry and for her role in influencing a new generation of cultural artists.

Additionally, 'Melody New Hope's Concert' in drive to address drug abuse at Intare Arena was also cancelled.

In a statement issued on Friday last week, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said that although no case of coronavirus had been detected in Rwanda yet, people should be cautious.

As part of prevention measures, Rwanda has intensified prevention by deploying a team of medics who work 24 hours at the International airport using high-tech equipment to screen all passengers and follow up on their travel history.

According to the ministry of health, the medical simulation exercise tested Rwandan army medical service personnel and other stakeholders on the readiness and general conduct during a probable Coronavirus outbreak in Rwanda.

As part of prevention mechanisms, health officials have installed thermal-imaging cameras at Kigali International Airport to detect any Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases among passengers.