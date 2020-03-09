South Africa: U.S. Chip Company Makes Charlize Theron Her Own Uniquely South African Flavour, and It Sounds Yummy!

9 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Isaacs

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron's love of braai is known far and wide. It's also been well documented that she can handle spice and enjoys chips when she's looking to indulge in something tasty.

Now it seems that Mexican American chip makers Siete Family Foods have put some of the philanthropist and mother's favourite things into a new flavour of chip, especially for her.

Charlize posted about the delectably kind gesture on her Twitter on Saturday morning writing: "This is what my dreams are made of. Thank you @SieteFoods for this delectable honour. PS - now PLEASE make this flavour now!!!"

The company then retweeted Charlize's post and said: "No matter how you gather with loved ones--whether it's at a carne asada or braai--we're honoured to be at the table, celebrating with you. Juntos es Mejor. Thank you, Charlize!"

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

