Uganda: Coronavirus - Govt to Quarantine All Travellers From Worst Hit Countries

People flying into Uganda from seven countries worst hit by coronavirus will be put into mandatory quarantine at their cost for two weeks, the government has said.

The preferred alternative, Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng announced yesterday, for such people, whether they are Ugandans or foreigners, is to suspend travel to Uganda until the outbreak is contained.

The most affected countries, which have been classed as 'category 1', include China, Spain, France, Italy, Iran, Germany and South Korea.

"Uganda remains at high risk of importation of coronavirus from the affected countries. This is mainly due to travel, trade and social linkages with affected countries as Uganda maintains an open border policy," Dr Aceng said at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala.

Background

The coronavirus outbreak first came to light in December last year in China, and at least 101,828 people worldwide have been infected, with 3,483 dead by yesterday.

Coronavirus first presents as flu and cough and eventually grows into respiratory complications and high fever. It is spread through contact with an infected person.

Uganda follows different countries around the world that have instituted safeguards against the spread of the virus, and has in recent weeks only advised travellers from such countries to go into self-isolation for 14 days when they arrive in Uganda. After 14 days without exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus, one is declared free of it.

Dr Aceng added that people arriving from countries that have been classed as 'category 2' will be observed "very closely". She did not elaborate. The countries in this category are the UK, Switzerland, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, India and the US.

The rest of the countries are classed as 'category 3', and travellers arriving from them will undergo routine screening upon arrival and be advised on how to prevent possible spread of the virus.

Dr Aceng added that the government has suspended international conferences within the country until further notice.

"But a conference scheduled for tomorrow, the Uganda-European Business Forum which is happening in Kampala, will go ahead," the minister said, although delegates from countries in category 1 will be barred from attending.

The minister also said the government will regulate mass gatherings within the country, including burials, weddings, among others.