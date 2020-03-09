Kenya: Police Arrest Lawyer Harry Gakinya Over Missing Belgian Woman

A Nakuru-based lawyer was on Friday arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Belgium woman.

Harry Gakinya was seized by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the suspected murder of Ms Dysseleer Mireille Lesoipa.

A senior DCI detective told the Nation that the lawyer is being held at the Muthaiga Police Station in Nairobi awaiting to be arraigned on Monday.

Ms Lesoipa, who was married to a Samburu dancer before they separated in 2003, went missing from her home in Milimani, Nakuru County around June last year.

Police investigations led to the arrest of her close friend Ms Lucy Waithera, whom detectives say hired the services of Mr Gakiya to file a succession case before the High Court in Nakuru.

In the case, Mr Gakinya claimed Ms Lesoipa had died from HIV/AIDS leaving behind a will in which she had named him the executor of her property worth over Sh100 million.

He sought to be issued with grants of probate to execute Ms Merielle's will.

But detectives from the Homicide Investigations Unit of the DCI established that the documents used to file the court case were unauthentic.

Sergeant Franklin Kiraithe, a detective from the serious crimes unit of the DCI, who sought to stop the succession proceedings before Justice Teresia Matheka said he is investigating the lawyer in connection with Ms Lesoipa's mysterious disappearance.

Mr Gakinya, a former Nakuru county attorney, is alleged to have been found in possession of a Toyota Prado which was being driven by Ms Lesoipa.