Kenya: Police Arrest Lawyer Harry Gakinya Over Missing Belgian Woman

6 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Openda

A Nakuru-based lawyer was on Friday arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Belgium woman.

Harry Gakinya was seized by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the suspected murder of Ms Dysseleer Mireille Lesoipa.

A senior DCI detective told the Nation that the lawyer is being held at the Muthaiga Police Station in Nairobi awaiting to be arraigned on Monday.

Ms Lesoipa, who was married to a Samburu dancer before they separated in 2003, went missing from her home in Milimani, Nakuru County around June last year.

Police investigations led to the arrest of her close friend Ms Lucy Waithera, whom detectives say hired the services of Mr Gakiya to file a succession case before the High Court in Nakuru.

In the case, Mr Gakinya claimed Ms Lesoipa had died from HIV/AIDS leaving behind a will in which she had named him the executor of her property worth over Sh100 million.

He sought to be issued with grants of probate to execute Ms Merielle's will.

But detectives from the Homicide Investigations Unit of the DCI established that the documents used to file the court case were unauthentic.

Sergeant Franklin Kiraithe, a detective from the serious crimes unit of the DCI, who sought to stop the succession proceedings before Justice Teresia Matheka said he is investigating the lawyer in connection with Ms Lesoipa's mysterious disappearance.

Mr Gakinya, a former Nakuru county attorney, is alleged to have been found in possession of a Toyota Prado which was being driven by Ms Lesoipa.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.