Uganda: Coronavirus - Uganda Cancels All International Conferences, Issues Travel Ban

7 March 2020
The Observer (Kampala)
By Our Reporter

Uganda has cancelled all international conferences that were scheduled to take place in the country over the coronavirus outbreak.

Among the cancelled is the G77 summit that was scheduled in Uganda from April 16-19, 2020 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, attracting participants from 136 member states.

Addressing journalists today at the ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala, minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng, said there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Uganda, but the government was taking precautionary measures to ensure that the deadly virus doesn't get into the country. The virus has symptoms similar to common cold and mild flu (coughing, fever and breathing difficulties). The virus jumps from human to human through the air via secretion of an infected individual.

The virus whose outbreak has now spread to all continents of the world has not caused a single death yet in Africa with Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, South Africa, Nigeria all reporting no more than two cases each.

However, outside China, the epicentre of the outbreak where more than 80,565 cases and 3,015 deaths have been recorded, the virus continues to rake up numbers of infections and deaths. Italy (3858 cases, 148 deaths), South Korea (6,088 cases, 42 deaths), Japan (1,057 cases, 12 deaths), Germany (514 cases, 0 deaths), France (377 cases, 6 deaths), Iran (3,513 cases, 107 deaths), Spain (259 cases, 3 deaths).

Aceng says travel of Ugandans to these countries will be restricted henceforth and the travellers returning from these countries have been advised to postpone all nonessential travel to Uganda.

Any travellers from those countries, Aceng said, shall be subjected to a 14-day self-quarantine whether they possess symptoms and signs of coronavirus or not.

Also, travellers from UK, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, India and USA, Aceng said will be closely monitored and the evolution of the outbreak in these countries and any travel restrictions announced.

Uganda joins DR Congo, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Ethiopia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Philippines, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea as countries have issued travel restriction to their citizens to countries ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak. Others like Turkey, Pakistan, Vietnam, South Korea and Russia have completely closed their borders.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.