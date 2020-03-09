Africa 5-Aside League Returns With Big Prizes

After two successful seasons, the Africa five-a-side social football league returns for a third successive year.

It is bigger in terms of team participation and prizes at stake. Launched on February 27 at Oriental hotel in Lagos, Nigeria, this year's tournament will feature 16 nations, each fielding a male team and female team.

Both amateur and professional footballers are allowed to play in the league. Former Cameroon and Barcelona superstar Samuel Eto'o, the tournament flagship ambassador, and ex-Nigeria star Joseph Yobo graced the glamorous launch.

The continental finals will be held in South Africa between July 16 and 20. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, this unique social league has gained popularity across the continent. For instance, only six nations; South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Tanzania featured in the first edition.

Last year, it was extended to Ghana, Uganda and Nigeria. During the second edition, the female division, with former Bafana Bafana star Amanda Dlamini as its brand ambassador, was introduced. A Ugandan team, featuring Brenda Makanga, Sarah Namulindwa, Memory Nampijja, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Bridgette Nabisalu and Vanessa Karungi won the tournament.

They were treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to Spain where they watched the El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona last December. Their trip was sponsored by Nile Special, one of the seven AB InBev beer brands supporting the league across the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking after the launch of this year's edition, Nile Special brand manager Francis Nyende disclosed fans also have a chance to win big.

"We shall include 10 super fans to join the teams on an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy to watch the Millan derby between Inter and AC Milan with the five-a-side ambassador Samuel Eto'o," he said.

To compete in the league, participants can register from March 13 to April 15 at different bars around Kampala. Castle Lager brand director Kudzi Mathabire shared her excitement for the media campaign to promote the league.

Castle Lager has partnered with six other AB InBev beer brands to sponsor the competition in di erent countries. She said: "Each year we aim to take this league to greater heights by expanding our footprint across the African continent.

To effectively reach this footprint, we need a greater understanding of how each country operates and what better way to do so than partnering with brands that have that knowledge.

"Although the experience will be the same across the board, we acknowledge that each country has their own unique way of operating and we celebrate the melting pot of cultures coming together through a sport that we all love - football."