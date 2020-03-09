Nigeria: COVID-19 - FCTA Takes Open Defecation Campaign to Rural Areas

9 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Lassa fever has necessitated the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to mobilise its staff to rural areas in Gwagwalada Area Council to sensitise residents about the effects of open defecation.

The staff, drawn from the Department of Information and Communication, led by their Head, Mrs. Stella Ojeme, and two Public Health Practitioners, Dr. Austin Ajogwu and Hajia Hauwa Suleiman, addressed representatives of the area at the Palace of the Aguma Gwagwalada.

Mrs. Ojeme said the aim of the awareness was to engage traditional rulers in propagating accurate information about COVID-19, stop open defecation and the way to prevent Lassa fever in their communities.

She said, "There are adverse effects of rats and open defecation in the society which are very dangerous to human health. "

The medical expert also urged the residents to procure sanitisers and ensure people washed hands regularly and stopped defecating in the open.

