Zimbabwe: Yali, Zinest Collaborate for Mbare Outreach

A local development player Zimbabwe Network for Economic and Social Transformation (Zinest) last week collaborated with the local chapter of the Young African Leaders Initiative for a community outreach programme at Greenlight College in Mbare, Harare.

The initiative - which was running under the theme Inspiring Tomorrow's Generation Today -- saw the two organisations dedicating the whole afternoon to a career guidance session and donations handover to the school.

Speaking during the event, Yali Zimbabwe chapter coordinator Samantha Sibanda said they felt compelled to reach out to the Mbare community and Greenlight was a very strategic beneficiary.

"Young African Leaders Initiative is all about raising a generation that is alive to the challenges around them and we are happy for the partnership we forged with Zimbabwe Network for Economic and Social Transformation towards this cause," Sibanda said.

"Mbare is a generally disadvantaged community dealing with a lot of vices like drug abuse and we believe the career guidance session and donations handover will go a long way in inspiring positive change."

Sibanda's sentiments were echoed by Zinest communications officer Florence Mapindu, who described their organisation as all about fostering economic and social transformation for all.

"Zimbabwe Network for Economic and Social Transformation believes in equal opportunities for all and we believe this gesture will go a long way in changing mindsets," Mapindu said.

"We have previously carried out various other community initiatives around Mbare, Budiriro and Highfield in Harare and we are happy with the strategic partnerships we continue to forge for the common good."

The Wednesday event, which was graced by Mbare product and respected footballer Edward "Duduza" Sadomba and his wife, saw the two organisations handing over school uniforms, stationery, books as well as anti-drug abuse literature.

Various speakers also gave addresses on personal development, power of passion, entrepreneurship and life beyond the ghetto, which all opened the young students to a whole new world.

Greenlight College headmistress Claris Shamhu thanked the two organisations for the outreach programme and requested for more support at the institution.

"We would want to register our gratitude to our partners for bringing this highly important career guidance programme," Shamhu said.