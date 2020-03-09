Nigeria: COVID-19 - FAAN Strengthens Airport Safety

Nigeria's effort to contain the coronavirus disease. COVID-19 has been widely hailed as timely and effective, even as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, is strengthening safety at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, in the wake of the discovery of the index case of the disease.

Towards this end, in collaboration with Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd, BASL, operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, MMA2, and Daraju Industries Ltd., FAAN embarked on public sensitisation and enlightenment campaign on disease prevention measures through handwashing, particularly to safeguard the airports as a critical frontline in the fight against the epidemic currently sweeping across the world.

To kickstart the initiative, Daraju Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of quality personal and household hygiene products, presented free FRESSIA hand sanitizers, hand wash gel, facial wipes and the Medicalm Bar Soap at the MMIA while embarking on a public sensitisation and enlightenment campaign at the MMA2 on disease preventive measures for a period of one month.

Presenting the items, the Chief Operations Officer of Daraju Industries, Captain Mukherjee remarked that in many instances, infectious disease that originates in a foreign country, extend into other countries through the international airports and other ports of entry such as the Ebola epidemic of 2014.

"Therefore the ports are essentially frontlines to prevent, tackle or curb disease from spreading. Hence we deemed it very appropriate, in partnership with FAAN to deploy hand sanitisers and other hand hygiene solutions in the airport.

"The deployment of our brand of hand sanitizer at the airport is a demonstration of our Corporate Social Responsibility. In this case, we are expressing this responsibility by supporting the existing efforts by FAAN and other relevant government stakeholders in tackling possible foray of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and ensuring airport workers and passengers are safe and protected from contracting it through direct contact".

Further, Mukherjee said: "Nigeria has made her mark in tackling the incursion of deadly viral epidemic in the past with the Ebola case and this time with COVID-19. We have confidence in the emergency preparedness hence our support of free bulk supply of hand sanitisers for a period of one month because we trust in the efforts to yield a no-case situation within the shortest possible time".

Responding, the International Airport Terminal Manager, Mr. Olatokunbo Arewa called on the private sector to actively get involved in the prevention initiative. "People come and go in their thousands; so to prevent spread of the disease, people need to disinfect themselves and their immediate surfaces. We might have cases because people are still coming into the country but what matters is what we are doing to prevent the spread of the disease," he said.

In addition to the deployment of the hand sanitisers at the airports, Daraju also partnered Bi-Courtney Ltd to carry out a sensitisation and enlightenment campaign on coronavirus prevention at the MMA2 wing of the domestic airport.

The World health organisation, WHO, and health experts around the world advocate the culture and behaviour of hand hygiene as the most important protective measure against infection by the COVID-19.

