Kenya: 'Selfie' Hit Maker Koffi Olomide Back in Kenya

Photo: Capital FM
Koffi Olomide.
9 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Four years after he was deported by the Kenyan government for assaulting one of his female dancers, Koffi Olomide is back. He secretly flew into the country on Sunday.

The 63-year-old musician came to Kenya right after performing in Dar es Salaam where he had had a sold out show on Saturday night.

He's staying at Ole Sereni and will be holding a press conference later today (Monday).

"He has officially been cleared by the Immigration department and his name removed from the blacklist," a source handling the artiste told Nation.co.ke.

Olomide's visit comes just three days after announcing via his Facebook account that he will return to the country having been cleared by the government.

The Selfie hit-maker also thanked the Kenyan government for lifting the persona non grata declaration it had imposed on him following the incident.

Last year, a court in France found him guilty of the statutory rape of one of his former dancers when she was 15.

In 2018, Zambia ordered for his arrest after he allegedly assaulted a photographer.

