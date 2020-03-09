South Africa: Coronavirus - National Health Laboratory Service Employee to Face Disciplinary Action for Fake Voicenote

A National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) employee is in hot water for allegedly spreading false information that there are cases of the coronavirus at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu condemned the act, which allowed fake information to be disseminated in the form of a voicenote.

The MEC said the recording, which featured the voice of a woman, was widely shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

It contained false information on the supposed number of patients with the virus at the hospital. Hospital management vehemently denied the information contained in the voicenote.

Simelane-Zulu said the voicenote was traced to an NHLS employee, who now faced disciplinary action by both the management of the hospital and the state-owned laboratory service.

"We are always deeply concerned when people resort to creating and spreading propaganda, which causes a lot of unnecessary fear and anxiety in our communities. This is a particularly sensitive time, and government is doing a lot of good work to contain the coronavirus from spreading.

"This is a time for cool heads, when we should be expending our efforts and resources on creating awareness about the virus, how it should be prevented, and what people should do if they believe they may be exhibiting its symptoms.

"It is for a good reason that government has adopted a stance that only Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is authorised to confirm any cases of the coronavirus, after laboratory tests have been conducted and the results received. It is absolutely vital that government speaks with one voice on this matter, so all information that goes out to the public is truthful, accurate and credible. We're therefore calling on all of society to exercise restraint and act responsibly," Simelane-Zulu said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Health Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MEC added it was unbecoming of state employees to be involved in the spreading of fake news. She said the case of the employee should serve as a warning that government would not tolerate anything that served to undermine the work being done to respond to the emergency.

"We await a report from the hospital with keen interest, and hope the action that will be taken will serve as a deterrent to others who may be considering doing something similar," said Simelane-Zulu.

On Sunday, the wife of South Africa's first coronavirus patient was diagnosed with the virus, bringing the number of cases in the country to three, News24 reported.

The third case was confirmed to be a 39-year-old woman from Gauteng, who had been part of the group of 10 who had travelled to Italy.

Mkhize said 18 people, who were in contact with the first diagnosed South African, had been quarantined, while more than 300 people had been tested for the coronavirus.

Source: News24