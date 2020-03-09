Kenya: Govt Imposes Month-Long Ban on Global Meetings in Measures to Avert Coronavirus Spread

6 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Friday announced a ban on all international meetings to curtail the importation of the deadly coronavirus which has so far claimed 3,300 lives in 85 nations into the country.

Speaking during the launch of a 120-bed capacity isolation facility at Nairobi's Mbagathi Hospital Kagwe said the directive is expected to last for a month.

Kagwe also urged Kenyans to avoid non-essential travel out of the country.

He maintained that the government has heightened measures to control the importation of the virus in the country that has since resulted in travel restrictions in several countries as the number of the infected neared 100,000.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.