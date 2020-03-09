Kenya: Govt Imposes Month-Long Ban on Global Meetings in Measures to Avert Coronavirus Spread

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Friday announced a ban on all international meetings to curtail the importation of the deadly coronavirus which has so far claimed 3,300 lives in 85 nations into the country.

Speaking during the launch of a 120-bed capacity isolation facility at Nairobi's Mbagathi Hospital Kagwe said the directive is expected to last for a month.

Kagwe also urged Kenyans to avoid non-essential travel out of the country.

He maintained that the government has heightened measures to control the importation of the virus in the country that has since resulted in travel restrictions in several countries as the number of the infected neared 100,000.