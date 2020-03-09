Zimbabwe: Masvingo Coronavirus Suspect Declared Negative

After a suspected coronavirus case was reported at Masvingo Provincial Hospital Sunday morning, government has announced the traveller from Dubai tested negative to the dreaded COVID-19 disease at the hospital.

A twitter message by the Information ministry confirmed the unnamed man was now in self-quarantine.

"In Masvingo, a traveller from Dubai tested negative for Coronavirus. He is now in self- quarantine and being monitored," read the message.

In another development, the ministry also said Wilkins Hospital was also dealing with a case of a traveller from Thailand who presented at a local private hospital Sunday morning meeting the case definition for COVID-19 and was referred to the hospital for further tests.

"Yes, I can confirm that there has been another case taken in at Wilkins, but we still do not have results pertaining her status.

"We will announce the results to everyone, once we get them," Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo told state media on Sunday.

By Saturday, world cases of coronavirus deaths rose to 3 400 and most of these were from China, according to media reports.

Zimbabwe is yet to experience a confirmed case of coronavirus although her neighbour, South Africa Sunday recorded its third case of the highly infectious disease after the wife of the first man to be diagnosed with the ailment tested positive to the virus.