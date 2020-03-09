Malawi: Mutharika Censures Chilima Over 'Option 5' Succession By President's Death

8 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

President Peter Mutharika on Sunday expressed his disappointment with his estranged Vice President Saulos Chilima hoping that Mutharika dies and he assumes the presidency on the basis of the vacancy created by the death.

Mutharika said he has listend to an a leaked audio clip in which the voice purported to be that of Chilima was discussing UTM's five options of getting to power including hoping incapacitation of the Head of State

"I have listened to an audio where someone is wishing me dead.In our family we were nine children and all of them are gone except me. Why God has allowed me to live this long only him knows why," Mutharika said at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre when he addressed a political rally for DPP-UDF alliance.

In the audio which has gone viral, Chilima told UTM members that they were considering five options:

"The President dies and I take over," said Chilima.

Malawian Constitution clearly states that in the event of the President's death or being incapacitated, the Vice-President should automatically take over.

Chilima still holds his post of Vice-President despite falling out with Mutharika and if anything happens to the Malawi leade - God forbid - he would move in to take charge of the country.

Mutharika said he knows that one day he shall die but it was inhuman for someone to wish him dead for sake of political power .

"I know one day I will die. But what I want to say is that death doesn't look at age, a five year old can die, a 20 year old can die ,so too is a 47 yr old.

"Lets not wish each other bad things, I wish him well," conspicuously sad Mutharika emphasized.

In the audio, Chilima is heard saying about the option: "We will talk to the UDF because MCP does not look promising ... we can also enter into an alliance with DPP or Mutharika resigns and I take over, or he dies and I take over."

Chilima is yet to comment on the leaked audio clip.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

