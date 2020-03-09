Namibia: Citizens Sign Petition Against 'Corrupt' Leaders

A group of Namibians who on Saturday demonstrated countrywide against what they term corrupt leaders will tomorrow hand over a petition to Khomas region governor Laura Mcleod-Katjirua, Affirmative Action activist Pau Pau says.

Pau has announced this on his Facebook wall.

Thousands of signatures for the petition have been collected in the Ohangwena, Oshana, Karas, Otjozondjupa, Oshikoto and Erongo regions thus far.

"With this petition signed all over the country, means we the democratic nation has spoken against pressing issues and we demand an immediate response," reads an extract of the petition seen by The Namibian.

The demands made in the petition include the nullification of the appointment of former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on constitution and legal affairs.

The group is further demanding that the Swapo Party remove convicted former Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) managing director Tobie Aupindi from its parliament list. Aupindi is at number 29 on the 2020 parliamentary list, and is set to take up a seat in the National Assembly on 21 March.

Aupindi was found guilty in 2018 on a charge of corruptly providing false information to an officer of the Anti-Corruption Commission, which is an offence under the Anti-Corruption Act. He was sentenced to pay a fine of N$50 000 or serve a prison term of 30 months after he was found guilty in a case involving the installation of a swimming pool at his house in Windhoek in 2006.

"He might be on a Swapo Party ticket, but he will be serving on a national capacity. How do you serve in our legislature if you yourself can't keep the laws implemented by the same body, is that not hypocrisy," says the petition.

Aupindi is a member of the Swapo politburo and central committee.

The petitioners are also calling for the resignation or removal of politicians who are implicated in any systematic corruption. They did not mention any names in this regard.

Another demand is for president Hage Geingob to pronounce himself on the Fishrot scandal.

Nationwide demonstrations were staged on Saturday against corruption and the upcoming inauguration of Geingob for a second term in office as Namibia's head of state. Demonstrators were calling for a rerun of the 2019 presidential election as well.

The demonstrations were organised by individual youth leaders.