Malawi: DPP Top Brass Vow to Counter Hrdc Vigils - 'Enough Is Enough'

8 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has warned Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) alongside opposition political parties, against creating anarchy to fulfil their alleged regime change quest.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the group has planned March 25as the date for the shutdown of State Houses if President Peter is not going to act on to Electoral Bills recently passed in Parliamentis and appoint new Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners.

DPP secretary general Gresedler Jeffrey and party's Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha on Sunday vowed to counter the demonstrations organised by HRDC at the State House.

Mchacha and Jeffrey issued the warning on Sunday at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre during DPP-UDF alliance mega political rally.

Jeffrey said the party will no longer allow HRDC and opposition to satisfy their scheme of toppling government.

She said DPP was saddened with the levels of violence, plunder and destruction of national assets during the past year by HRDC and opposition, saying this time around they would not allow a continuation.

"We can no longer sit back and watch anarchy taking root for people who want to take over government through illegal means," she said.

Mchacha said time has come for the party to defend President Mutharika from HRDC 'terrorist.

He said the party will not allow the coalition to close down the State House.

"Enough is enough; this time around we will not allow Timothy Mtambo and his terror group to cause havoc at State House premises," said Mchacha.

Mchacha, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works, said they were making a "strong declaration" that time had come for the leadership to protect the party and its members "with renewed energy and also rescue Malawi from anarchy."

On his part, Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi, who is DPP's Publicity Secretary said no one can hold vigils at State House.

HRDC and opposition political parties in the country namely Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have been holding violent protests since May 2019 destroying public and private properties in the process.

In his address, President Peter Mutharika also warned HRDC that he would crush them and ensure that law and order.

