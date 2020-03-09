Namibia: African Leaders Use Women's Day for Call to Action

African leaders have used this year's International Women's Day to laud women for their efforts towards attaining gender equality, while also recognising the need for more action towards women's rights.

This year's International Women's Day is celebrated on Sunday (8 March) under the theme 'I am Gender Equality: Realising Women's Rights'.

In Namibia, president Hage Geingob has celebrated women's courageous journey and noted the progress the country has made in advancing gender equality since independence. However, the president also urged for more urgency and action for women's rights.

"[Today] reminds us with urgency about our collective responsibility to ensure participation of women in all layers of governance and economic activity as a symbol of freedom and equality in society," Geingob said in a statement issued today.

"It is a reminder that more should be done at a legal and policy level to ensure equal participation of women in all activities of human endeavour," he added.

The president said Namibia is committed to accelerating gender equality and arresting the scourge of gender-based violence through appropriate policies and interventions.

"It is the right thing to do for inclusive economic development and a safer society for all to become a reality," he said.

In a separate statement also issued today, African Union Commission chairperson Mousa Faki Mahamat said the commission would endeavour to scale up actions towards empowering women on the continent.

Mahamat detailed that African Union heads of state and government declared the period from 2020 to 2030 the African women's decade on financial and economic inclusion at the recently ended 33rd Ordinary Assembly that was held in Ethiopia.

"In addition, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca), the commission launched the African Women Leadership Fund with the aim of mobilising resources from the global private sector to fund women initiatives and promote an enabling environment for the increased participation of women across the continent," Mahamat added.

Similarly to Geingob, Mahamat also used the opportunity to make a call to action to work towards enhancing the rights and opportunities of women and girls.

"The AU remains committed to eradicating violence against women and girls in all its ramifications as well as protecting the girl child from all forms of abuse," he stated.

Further, he highlighted some important milestones in the continental and global calendar as it relates to gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Mahamat noted that 2020 marks the beginning of the United Nations-led multigenerational campaign themed 'Generation Equality: Realising women's rights for an equal future'.