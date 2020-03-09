Algeria/Zimbabwe: Foreign-Based Warriors to Fly Direct to Algeria

ZIMBABWE'S Europe-based stars are set to fly straight to Algeria for the 2021 AFCON qualifier against the Desert Foxes set for the end of this month.

The Warriors will face the reigning African champions at the Mustapha-Tchaker Stadium in Blida on March 26 before returning home for the return leg four days later.

Despite lingering fears about rising cases of coronavirus detected in the north African country, and uncertainty over the venue of the Warriors' home game, coach Zdravko Logarusic, knows he has to attend to business in preparation for the important back-to-back ties.

He has provisionally opted for an arrangement where the Europe-based players, who include the likes of captain Knowledge Musona, Marvelous Nakamba, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe and Macauley Bonne, fly straight from their bases to Algeria to maximise on training time.

The Croatian coach, who is still new in the job, wants more time with his players during the short window availed by FIFA for the release of players for national duty.

"FIFA give players only five days and because of the travelling involved, we could lose one or two days of training," said Loga. "So, it's most likely that the players from Europe will go directly to Algeria. The time is never enough, but we cannot waste more time on travelling."

There are no direct flights from Zimbabwe to Algeria.

The Zimbabwean team needs on average 18 hours to travel to Algeria because of the flight connections.

Algeria lead Group H with six points after winning the opening two games.

The Warriors are second with four points gained from the away win over Zambia and the drawn game against Botswana in the first game.

Loga will also be hoping the European clubs will release the players in the face of the ravaging coronavirus.

Algeria last week became the continent's most affected nation after 17 cases were confirmed.

The majority of the cases are in Blida Province, where the Warriors match is expected to be played.

CAF and the Algerian Football Federation are monitoring the situation closely.

The continental football mother body last Friday released a statement on the outbreak and urged football and health authorities in affected regions to exercise caution.

CAF said the doors were open for associations to ask for postponements or the right to play behind closed doors.

Zimbabwe are also pushing for the right to host the return match at Barbourfields following the decision by CAF to de-homologate all of Zimbabwe's stadiums.

Government has responded by committing resources to renovation works ahead of the CAF inspection requested by ZIFA this coming weekend.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela yesterday said they were still waiting on CAF to make a decision in response to reports that the association had secured Dobsonville Stadium in South Africa as an alternative venue after CAF had turned down their appeal.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association has noted with concern, various speculative and inaccurate media reports regarding the venue of the Zimbabwe vs Algeria match," said Gwesela.

"ZIFA is still engaging CAF on the matter and no binding decision has been arrived at as yet.

"We appeal to the football fraternity to be patient as the engagement goes on; hoping that CAF will grant us our sovereignty to play home matches in Zimbabwe.

"ZIFA is grateful to the Government and all other stakeholders for the great strides made since the ban to ensure that stadiums are upgraded to meet international standards."