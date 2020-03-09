Malawi: UDF Hails Mutharika On Quota System Abolition

8 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

United Democratic Front (UDF) has hailed President Peter Mutharika's administration for decision to abolish the quota system of selecting students to public universities.

UDF's Secretary General, Kandi Padambo was speaking on Sunday during UDF and Democratic Progress Party (DPP) mega rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre

"I want to commend His Excellency the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for taking a bold step in abolishing quota system and re-introducing Junior Certificate Examinations (JCE)," said Padambo .

Commenting on the matter, DPP's General Secretary Grezelder Jeffrey faulted country's Vice President Saulos Chilima for casting a blind eye on quota system when he was championing reforms.

Quota system was introduced in the country by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regime in the year 1987.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology announced the abolition of the quota system of selecting students into public universities.

Various stakeholders such as the Livingstonia Synod, Youth and Society and Human Rights Defenders Coalition, opposition political parties and the Anti-Quota Movement have been criticising the system, saying it has been leaving some deserving learners out of the public university system; hence, calls for its abolishment.

