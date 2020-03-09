Malawi: I Will Stand Again and Win Without Runoff - Mutharika

8 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

President Peter Mutharika has challenged that in case of a fresh presidential election if the Supreme Court of Appeal does not reverse the Constitution Court judgement for fresh presidential elections which Parliament has set to take place on May 19 2020, he will stand again and will definitely win fresh mandate.

Mutharika: Upbeat to win with landslide President Mutharika listens as UDF leader Atupele Muluzi was addressing the crowds DPP and UDF supporters who thronged Njamba Freedom Park on Sunday

Mutharika was speaking at the political mass rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre for his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its alliance partener United Democratic Front (UDF) hich booted Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from a 30-year dictatorship in 1994.

He called on all DPP and UDF supporters to register to vote 'in case of fresh election' so that they win and continue to govern.

Mutharika also said partnering with UDF, his DPP will gain more votes and be assured of landslide victory.

"Let me assure you that with the DPP and the UDF pulling in one direction, we'll win the elections again with a landslide," he promised.

DPP-UDF alliance could lock votes from the Eastern and Southern political regions as the two groupings complement voter bases in a country that largely votes along regional and ethnic lines.

"MCP and UTM will never rule Malawi until 2087.These guys are criminals and evil-Malawians never allow that and I will never allow my fellow Malawians to suffer under these notorious thugs," Mutharika said.

Malawi is expected to go to the polls for a fresh presidential election on May 19 after a court overturned last year's vote, citing widespread irregularities.

Parliament set the date while amending the Electoral Act, another of the Constitutional Court's orders. The amended law allows for a runoff election within 30 days if no candidate receives a majority of votes.

President Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission have appealed the court ruling to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.