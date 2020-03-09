Malawi: Chakwera Risks Arrest Over 'Bloodshed' Insurrection Plot With HRDC

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera risks arrest and prosecution as President Peter Mutharika on Sunday accused him of plotting insurrection through violence using the party's supporters way before the May 21 2019 elections.

Mutharika said on Sunday that the protest marches and violence perpetrated by alleged MCP supporters in some areas in the aftermath the May 21 Tripartite Elections were part of the plan Chakwera had with Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

The President was speaking at a political mass rally his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and alliance partners United Democratic Front (UDF) held at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

He said Chakwera's master plan was to make Malawi an ungovernable State of lawlessness.

Mutharika said he has listened to an audio clip in which Chakwera and HRDC members were discussing the plot, in which MCP president was overheard talking about "bloodshed" if he loses the presidential elections.

Nyasa Times understands that the law enforcers have the audio clip and would pursue the matter by interrogating Chakwera.

The President alleged that Chakwera was orchestrating violence and "bloodshed" in the country to bring chaos.

He said Chakwera, who finished second to him in the presidential race, had already plotted to organise violent protests.

Mutharika said Chakwera and HRDC had plotted to create chaos and civil unrest using lives of unsuspecting innocent Malawians to take over government by violence.