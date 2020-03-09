Malawi: Mutharika Warns HRDC, Opposition On Desire to Make Malawi Ungovernable

President Peter Mutharika has strongly warned the civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and opposition political parties in the country against creating a lawless state.

Mutharika issued the stern warning on Sunday at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre during Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) joint political rally for their alliance.

The warning follows HRDC threatening to shut down State residences to force President Mutharika to assent to Electoral Bills recently passed in Parliament.

The group also said they expect the President to fire the current Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners and appoint a new commission to manage upcoming presidential election.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the group has planned March 25 as the date for the shutdown of State Houses if Mutharika is not going to act on the Bills and appoint new MEC commissioners.

But at the DPP-UDF political rally, President Mutharika said honeymoon is over for HRDC, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party to cause anarchy.

Mutharika said he will not continue to tolerate HRDC and opposition desire to demolish the economy and to make Malawi an ungovernable State of lawlessness.

He said Mtambo and Gift Trapence (HRDC leaders) are not bigger than the government

"I'm tired of HRDC stupidity and I will show them what am made of... ... Mtambo smell the coffee, wake up and realize your party is over," said Mutharika while directing security agencies to block the vigils.

HRDC and opposition political parties have been holding violent protests since May 2019 destroying public and private properties in the process.

On the impending State House vigils, Mutharika said the police will deal with the HRDC if they dare.

He challenged HRDC members not to dare come close to the State House on May 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the HRDC leaders.