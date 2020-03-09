Zimbabwe: Turkish Organisation Drills Boreholes

A Turkish organisation has launched a programme to provide boreholes to communities in parts of the country as part of efforts to deliver clean water and help address conditions causing the outbreak of cholera.

The Turkey Diyanet Foundation, through a local NGO, Islamic Information Bureau Trust, drilled five boreholes which were commissioned during the weekend in Norton, Kadoma and Shamva, bringing relief to thousands of families who have been struggling to get water as their respective councils struggled to meet demand.

So far, the organisation has drilled two boreholes in Kadoma, one in Norton and two others in Shamva.

The country is currently facing a potential health disaster due to unclean water pumped by the council especially in Harare, whilst other towns are facing acute water shortages threatening an explosion of cholera and other attendant diseases.

Turkey Diyanet Foundation Africa Specialist, Selgcuk Ozturk said water was a precious resource that should be made available to all regardless of social standing. He said although the boreholes were drilled by Muslims, they would benefit all members of the respective communities.

"These boreholes should serve everyone, Muslim, Christian or non-believers. No one should be denied access to this water, but they are for everyone," Ozturk said.

He said the organisation was committed to working with Zimbabweans and would be funding other projects in the not so distant future. Islamic Information Bureau Trust chief executive officer, Adam Yidi Wadi, said although they were an Islamic organisation, they were working with all Zimbabweans noting that their religion was anchored on love for everyone

"These are not boreholes for Muslims but for the whole community which we know are facing water challenges. We hope that for the next 10-15 years they will still continue to be functional with people getting water from them."

Norton Legislator Mr Temba Mliswa said the borehole will go a long way in alleviating water shortages in Norton.