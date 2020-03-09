Zimbabwe: Dry Weekend for Harare

Water shortages worsened in most Harare suburbs at the weekend due to inadequate treatment chemicals, with council reportedly pumping less than 100 mega-litres daily against a demand of 1 200 mega-litres.

Residents had to rely on the few boreholes available, or on wells, many of which are not protected, raising fears of an outbreak of diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

According to the local authority, a $1 billion debt by ratepayers is choking its operations including that of paying for essential chemicals needed to treat water for its residents and satellite towns.

Kuwadzana 3 resident, Mr Takunda Chiware, said they had no water during the weekend.

"We had dry taps since last Friday and the situation is unbearable. I had to spend the better part of my weekend in a long winding borehole queue," he said.

A Queensdale resident, Mrs Angelica Mandeya also complained of water shortages.

"We usually receive water every Saturday up to Tuesday, but last weekend we failed to receive anything. However, later today (yesterday) some areas were now receiving water," she said.

It was almost a similar case in Hillside.

In a statement, Harare City Council said the shortage of water treatment chemicals had affected the production schedule at Morton Jaffray.

"Water production began at 15:00 hours (Saturday). We could not start at the scheduled time at 13:00 hours because not enough chemicals were in place. We currently have three pumps feeding Warren Control.

"We are following our usual weekend regime to have more water directed towards Letombo to feed suburbs like Mabvuku, Tafara, Manresa, Greendale and surrounding areas. We still do not have adequate stocks of water treatment chemicals," reads the statement.

Harare spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme last Friday said there was a delayed arrival of chemicals at Morton Jaffray Waterworks due to logistical and clearing challenges encountered by suppliers.

When further contacted, Mr Chideme said they had engaged relevant authorities to speed up the processes as they had reduced water production to stretch the available chemicals until the consignment arrives.

Chief director of urban local authorities in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Ms Erica Jones said water challenges in Harare were unavoidable.

"It is not the shortage of chemicals which is a challenge. The problem is that Harare City Council (HCC) has allowed its debt to Chemplex to balloon to such a level that the corporation is struggling to provide services as it is now in serious debt to its suppliers.

"HCC simply needs to bill its rate payers, collect monies due to it and pay off Chemplex.

"Once Chemplex is paid, it will be able to supply," she said.

Ms Jones said the ministry facilitated a $28 million Government debt write-off which was used to settle a debt which council owed for water chemicals.

"Devolution transfers from Treasury have also been availed to the City of Harare and priority has been given to addressing water challenges.

"Chemplex has been engaged in the supply of chemicals to ensure that local authorities purchase the required chemicals direct from the manufacturers which is much cheaper than purchasing through the middlemen," she said.