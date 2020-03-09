South Africa: Markram Ton Keeps Titans in Play-Off Mix

8 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Aiden Markram's 10th career century was the backbone for the Titans to keep their One-Day Cup semi-final hopes alive after they won the Jukskei derby by five wickets against the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The Proteas opener scored exactly 100 (109 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) to anchor a chase of 206 against the underwhelming hosts at the Wanderers Stadium - the men from Pretoria winning with 32 balls to spare.

Alfred Mothoa (3/36) and Imraan Manack (2/38) also played key roles as the defending champions won for only the third time this season.

Mandla Mashimbyi's team, who entered the match knowing that they must win every remaining game to keep alive their chances of retaining the title, won the toss and opted to bowl first in the round eight fixture.

And their bowlers responded excellently by keeping the home batsmen in check.

Despite starts from the top three - Ryan Rickelton (32), Reeza Hendricks (22) and top-scorer Dominic Hendricks (45) - they all scored relatively slowly leaving the middle order under pressure.

By the time Dominic Hendricks fell in the 36th over, the score was still 138 and they had to rely on Malusi Siboto's late unbeaten 30 off 23 balls to even get them over 200 in what was a sluggish innings by a team chasing the Dolphins in top spot.

Bjorn Fortuin (2/47) and Siboto (1/41) then ripped through the Titans' top order, reducing them to 25 for three and boosting the victory prospects for their side.

But Markram, who was watching the wickets tumble at the other end, finally found support in his captain, Grant Thomson (48), as the pair added 109 for the fourth wicket.

That took the Titans within touching distance of the finish line, and despite three late wickets by Wihan Lubbe (3/21), Farhaan Behardien struck an unbeaten 29 to carry the visitors over the line with just over five overs to spare.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.