South Africa: Two Suspects Nabbed for Pongola Rugby Club Attack

9 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Pongola detectives acted on an intelligence and in the early hours of this morning launched an operation aimed at tracing the suspects involved in the fatal shooting at a rugby club in Pongola over the weekend.

The two suspects, aged 20 and 26 were about to leave the country. They were arrested whilst attempting to flee towards the Swaziland border. They are expected to appear in the Pongola Magistrate's Court soon.

On 06 March 2020 at 22:30, six armed men wearing balaclavas entered the club in Pongola and forced the patrons to lie down and fired shots in the process. One of the patrons drew his firearm and there was a shoot-out. One suspect believed to be in his thirties was shot and fatally wounded.

An unlicensed firearm with seven rounds of ammunition was found next to him. One of the patrons (30) was injured and was taken to hospital where he later died. Charges of inquest, murder, attempted business robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition are being investigated by Pongola SAPS.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the Pongola detectives for the speedy arrest of the suspects. "I am confident that the remaining suspects will be caught soon," he said.

