South Africa: Gauteng Man to Appear in Court for Bomb Threats

press release

A 47-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance at the Alexandra Regional Court for allegedly making bomb threats.

The suspect who is a former employee of a reputable consulting firm, was arrested on Sunday, 08 March 2020, following a year - long investigation by the Gauteng Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

He is accused of three bomb threats in 2018 and 2019 respectively which necessitated evacuations and loss revenue to two companies. Another respectable financial company which is a tenant in the same building was also heavily affected.

Various items have been seized as part on the investigation.