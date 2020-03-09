South Africa: Taxi Hitman Remanded in Police Custody

press release

On 04 March 2020 a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted with the aim of arresting a suspect wanted for the murder of Khumbulani Mazibuko (35).

Philani "Magilogilo" Mbuyisa (43) was arrested at A Section in Ezakheni after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the court. He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with 22 rounds of ammunition, two bullet proof vests, a military jacket and other items. He appeared at the Ezakheni Magistrates Court on Friday, 06 March 2020 on charges of murder; attempted murder as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was remanded in custody until 11 March 2020 for a formal bail application.

He has joined his co-accused Mlungisi Mtshali (38) who was arrested last year. His arrest follows an incident that occurred on 07 September 2019. Mazibuko was at Ezakheni when he was killed by a hail of bullets as he was alighting from his vehicle. His vehicle was riddled with bullet holes. Mazibuko was transported to hospital where he later died. The driver of his vehicle managed to bump one of the suspects and the suspect dropped his rifle onto the ground. The rifle with 52 rounds of ammunition was recovered at the scene by police. Mbuyisa will also be profiled to establish if he is linked to other serious and violent crimes within the province.

During a follow-up operation the team proceeded to Ekuvukeni where an ex-policeman Bhekinkosi Radebe (49) was found in illegal possession of 25 rounds of ammunition for a .38 revolver. His licensed pistol with 151 rounds of ammunition was also seized by police. He was placed under arrest for being in illegal possession of ammunition. He appeared at the Ekuvukeni Magistrates Court on 05 March 2020. He was granted bail and the matter was remanded to 25 March 2020.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the arrest of two suspects. "We will continue to squeeze the space for criminals operating within the taxi industry," he said.