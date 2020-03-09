South Africa: The Loophole in South Africa's State Spying Laws

9 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jane Duncan

In the wake of the Edward Snowden revelations about spying abuses after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, activists are forcing more governments to impose constraints on intrusive intelligence methods.

Tuesday 25 February was a bad day for the ministries of State Security, Police and Justice and Correctional Services. In a Constitutional Court hearing on that day on South Africa's main communication surveillance law, the Regulation of Interception of Communication and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (Rica), the judges subjected them to withering questioning.

The hearing was a consequence of a case brought by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. They are contesting the constitutionality of sections of Rica after having found that their managing partner, investigative journalist Sam Sole, had his phone tapped by the state. The high court upheld the complaints in 2019, and the Constitutional Court has to decide whether to confirm the lower court's judgment.

So weak were the ministries' submissions that at one point, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked counsel for the South African Police Service (SAPS) whether they shouldn't go back to the drawing board on Rica as they couldn't even explain how it functioned. Piling on the criticism, Justice Chris Jafta observed that Rica was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.