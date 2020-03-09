South Africa: The Loophole in South Africa's State Spying Laws

analysis

In the wake of the Edward Snowden revelations about spying abuses after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, activists are forcing more governments to impose constraints on intrusive intelligence methods.

Tuesday 25 February was a bad day for the ministries of State Security, Police and Justice and Correctional Services. In a Constitutional Court hearing on that day on South Africa's main communication surveillance law, the Regulation of Interception of Communication and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (Rica), the judges subjected them to withering questioning.

The hearing was a consequence of a case brought by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. They are contesting the constitutionality of sections of Rica after having found that their managing partner, investigative journalist Sam Sole, had his phone tapped by the state. The high court upheld the complaints in 2019, and the Constitutional Court has to decide whether to confirm the lower court's judgment.

So weak were the ministries' submissions that at one point, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked counsel for the South African Police Service (SAPS) whether they shouldn't go back to the drawing board on Rica as they couldn't even explain how it functioned. Piling on the criticism, Justice Chris Jafta observed that Rica was...