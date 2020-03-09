South Africa: Police Officer Who Obstructed Reporter Is Barred From Parliamentary Duties

analysis

A police brigadier who harassed a reporter on Budget Day in February has been blocked from performing duties in the parliamentary precinct.

In a positive affirmation of Parliament's presiding officers' control of the national legislature precinct, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has barred from the precinct the police officer who obstructed a journalist from doing lawful media work.

The brigadier, whose name is known to Daily Maverick, on Budget Day slapped away the cell phone of News24 journalist Jan Gerber, who was filming an interaction between three police officers, including a plainclothes officer, and DA interim leader John Steenhuisen who earlier had been blocked from entering Parliament.

The Parliamentary Press Gallery Association (PGA), of which Gerber is a member, wrote to Modise to complain about this police conduct.

The incidents involving Steenhuisen and Gerber were among a series involving several MPs, parliamentary staff and others in which SAPS conduct was sharply criticised, also in the House.

In her letter dated 5 March, Modise replied to the PGA that she had brought the matter to the attention of Police Minister Bheki Cele and national...