South Africa: Provincial Detectives Launch Manhunt for Gunmen After Six Killed and Several Injured in Khayelitsha

press release

The 72-hour action plan has been activated for the arrest of yet-to be identified gunmen who opened fire on a dwelling in Site B, Khayelitsha.

It is alleged that a group of men stormed the house and started shooting randomly. Five people died on the scene, seven were injured and taken to hospital. One died shortly after arrival in hospital. Of the seven injured is a six-year-old girl.

Provincial detectives are hard at work probing cases of murder and attempted murder.

Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation to contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or utilise the MySAPS App.