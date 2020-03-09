South Africa: Proteas Back On Track After a Summer of Turmoil

9 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Proteas completed a tumultuous summer of cricket with a 3-0 One-Day International series win over Australia at the weekend. It was a positive bookend to a season that started with a collapse in Cricket South Africa's leadership and massive administrative change, set against a backdrop of gross mismanagement and misconduct.

There was a note of defiance in the way Heinrich Klaasen dispatched Australia bowler Mitch Marsh over long-on for six to clinch the One-Day International (ODI) series 3-0 in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

The Proteas were well on course to win with 4½ overs left and six wickets in hand to reach the 255-run target before Klaasen launched the winning hit. But after a season of slowly rebuilding following defeats and lessons, Klaasen's winning stroke was a defiant up-yours from the players to the people who failed them for the last two years - the Cricket South Africa (CSA) leadership.

In December 2019, two years of CSA's incompetent leadership under chief executive Thabang Moroe came to a head, which led to a complete overhaul of the organisation's hierarchy.

Under Moroe, CSA had fallen out with the South African Cricketers' Association (Saca) and was facing legal action from the players' trade...

