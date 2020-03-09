Kenya: Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori Dies, to Be Buried Today

Msambweni Member of Parliament (MP) Suleiman Dori is dead, his family has confirmed.

Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari also confirmed his death.

Mr Dori died at Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa on Monday morning.

A relative, Shahame Azizi, said he passed on at around 5 am at the hospital where he has been receiving treatment for cancer.

"I have received the news this morning. His body is at Aga Khan. We are making arrangements to be there," Mr Tayari told the Nation.

His body has been moved from the hospital to his rural home in Ghazi, Kwale County for burial this afternoon.

Mr Dori's death comes after he had gone silent for months and was not seen in public.

Close friends had told the Nation that the MP had disappeared from the public limelight because he was sick.

The Nation understands that it was just recently that he was seen back at public functions.

TRIBUTES

ODM leader Raila Odinga has led political leaders in the country in mourning the death of the Msambweni MP.

Mr Odinga sent his condolences to the people of Msambweni Sub-county and the MP's family.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of Msambweni and family of Ramadhani Suleiman Dori who has passed on this morning. May the lord grant his family comfort at this difficult moment and may his soul rest in peace," Mr Odinga via his official Twitter handle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho on their part led Coast leaders in mourning Mr Dori who was also the Coast Parliamentary Group (CPG) chairman.

"I send my condolences on behalf of my government to family, friends and the people of Msambweni and May God grant them solace in this time of grief," said Mr Mvurya in a statement.

Mr Joho, who is ODM deputy party leader, said the life of Mr Dori will forever remain a lesson of courage and true dedication to community service.

"May the Almighty assuage our grief. We have lost a true son of the nation and an ardent defender of the people of Msambweni and coast region at large," posted Mr Joho on his social media platforms.

Fellow MPs converged at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa to mourn with the family and plan on his burial.

Among the leaders who were at the hospital include Kwale Senator Issa Boy, MPs Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Ali Mbogo (Kisauni), Ali Sherrif (Lamu East) and Mombasa County Speaker Aharub Khatri.

Ms Mboko said he had engaged Mr Dori on matters affecting coastal people through the CPG last week.

"We were with him recently. He was rushed to hospital just two days ago. It is sad we have lost him. He was an energetic and ambitious leader. This is a big loss," said Ms Mboko.

Mr Nassir said Mr Dori had complained of complications two days ago before he was rushed to hospital.

"He had an issue with his throat, then his lungs and chest when he was taken to hospital. We are really saddened by his death," he said.