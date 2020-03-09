Kenya: Shujaa Drop to 12th in World 7s Series Log

Nairobi — Shujaa has dropped one spot to 12th in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings after picking just three combined victories in the North Americas tour of the series which culminated with the Vancouver 7s on Monday morning.

While they picked up two wins in the Los Angeles leg, Shujaa picked up just one win in Vancouver Canada, a 28-0 victory over Wales in the ninth-place quarter finals.

They were however beaten by Scotland 12-7 in the semis, the same side that drowned them in the 13th place final in Los Angeles just a week earlier. The defeat to Scotland meant Shujaa picked up just six points, three more than they had in Los Angeles last weekend.

In the Vancouver ninth place semi, Alec Coombes, the same man who scored an extra time winner against Shujaa a week back popped up once again to score the decisive try that gave the Scots victory in Canada.

Oscar Dennis had drawn Shujaa level with a try converted by Daniel Taabu after Harvey Elms had given the Scots the lead with a try converted by Gavin Lowe.

It was an indifferent performance from the earlier quarter final game against the Welsh where Shujaa showed the pace and power synonymous with them in the series to win 28-0.

The Kenyan boys had four converted tries from Vincent Onyala, Sammy Oliech, Jeff Oluoch and Collins Injera. Oliech converted three of the tries while one was booted home by Injera.

Shujaa dropped out of Cup contention and into the ninth-place play-off after losing all their pool matches. They lost to New Zealand, Spain and Ireland.

The team will now return home for rest and recovery before they get back to work ahead of the European Tour that will take them to London and Paris, with head coach Paul Feeney looking to use these two tournaments to prepare for the Olympics.

A lot had been expected from the team after the return of Oscar Ouma, Oliech and Daniel Sikuta, but the under-performance will leave the tactician scratching his head on whether to make changes again for London and Paris.