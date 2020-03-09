South Africa: Labour Party Has a Mountain to Climb

opinion

In common with parties of the parliamentary left across Western Europe, the link between Labour and our working-class base has been dissolving under our feet.

Last year, it was Turkeys-for-Christmas behaviour by the Labour and Liberal leaderships to give Boris Johnson the election he wanted on the Brexit agenda he wanted at the time he wanted.

Some of us warned privately and publicly against that fateful move, but were ignored: both party leaders had the delusional belief they could be prime minister. The entirely predictable outcome? Labour has to climb a mighty mountain to win the next British general election: Jeremy Corbyn's legacy for his successor, due to be announced on 4 April.

The party's defeat in December was prodigious. Labour's 32% share of the poll was one of its lowest ever, with 203 MPs the lowest since 1935 when the party was still badly weakened after its leader, Ramsay MacDonald, led a break-away into a national government.

There is now just one Scottish Labour MP where there were habitually around 50, and there were massive losses to the Tories in our generational stronghold of Wales, where in 1997 the Conservative Party lost all its seats.

Across the whole of...