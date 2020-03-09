Tunisia: Police Officer Killed in Attack Against U.S. Embassy

6 March 2020
Radio France Internationale

A suicide attack hit the US embassy in Tunis on Friday with two attackers and one police officer killed. The explosion marked the most serious assault the Tunisian capital has seen in months.

Tunisian authorities said six people were injured in the attack, according to AFP news agency, including police officers guarding the US embassy.

It shook the Berges du Lac district around midday, sparking panic amongst pedestrians and motorists in the area. The blast hit the embassy's main gate with the Reuters news agency describing a scorched, damaged motorbike and police vehicle in the debris.

One of the attackers attempted to gain access to the US diplomatic mission, but was stopped by security forces. Body parts were seen lying on the ground in the aftermath of the attack, said AFP. Witnesses described hearing a loud explosion.

The last attacks in Tunisia took place in June 2019 when bombings targeted a police station on the outskirts of the capital and a police vehicle on a Tunis throughfare.

Tunisia was rocked by two major attacks in 2015 with more than 20 people killed at Tunis' Bardo museum in March. In June, a shooting rampage left 38 tourists dead in the resort of Sousse.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

